How you can help MD Anderson Cancer Center save lives this holiday season

Donating blood or platelets is not only easy but has the potential to save up to three lives.

HOUSTON — Ross Robinson, a blood donor with MD Anderson Cancer Center, joined Great Day Houston to discuss the importance of blood donations.

With a nationwide blood shortage, MD Anderson needs help with blood donations.

MD Anderson's Blood Donor Center on Holly Hall St. in the Texas Medical center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free parking.

MD Anderson also hosts blood drives in the community and at their Houston-area locations in The Woodlands, West Houston, Sugar Land and League City.

Visit MDAndersonGiveBlood.com to find a location near you and sign up for an appointment.