How you can help Houston's animal shelters

Houston's animal shelters are quickly reaching capacity as the weather heats up

HOUSTON — Between summer temperatures threatening animal safety and overcrowding in all the shelters... homeless animals need your help.

Representatives from BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions, Houston SPCA, and Montgomery County Animal Services joined Great Day Houston to discuss how Houstonians could help. Whether it's volunteering, adopting, or fostering a pet… there are many ways to get involved.

For more information on the animal shelters or their adoptable pets, click through below.

- A voice for the voiceless for nearly 100 years.

- By stepping up to foster, you can help us save more lives. Three easy steps to making a HUGE difference:

1. Complete online registration at HoustonSPCA.org

2. Watch the training video and pass a short quiz

3. Make an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster home!

4. Mention Great Day Houston and receive a free Houston SPCA tote!

- The wonderful animals in this video may have already been adopted by the time this segment is up online. There are hundreds more waiting for their new homes. See all the adoptable animals at the Houston SPCA right here: houstonspca.org/adopt/available-pets

- The SPCA will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, July 3rd, from 11 am-3 pm.

- BARC shelter is located at 3200 Carr Street, Houston TX 77026 off the East Tex Freeway

- For general information or to report a problem, please call 311 or 713.837.0311.

- BARC offers spay/neuter services, Canine Manners classes, and pet licensing.

- To foster a pet, click here.

- Click here to view adoptable pets

- Montgomery County Animal Services is now offering low cost wellness services for owned pets.

- Get involved by adopting, donating, volunteering or fostering.