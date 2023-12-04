How to start a garden this spring

Jen McDonald, with Garden Girls, shares how she started gardening and gives tips on how to grow veggies, herbs and flowers.

HOUSTON — Jen McDonald, co-owner of Garden Girls, became a gardener about five years ago. At first, she did everything wrong, until Covid hit and she dedicated her time to learning the correct way to garden. Her goal is to help gardeners feel confident! As a mom and multi-tasker, she wants to teach gardeners the basics and add in information as they need to know it. McDonald says it will take four seasons to perfect gardening in Houston, but everyone can do it!

In 2021, her gardens were featured in Martha Stewart's show "Getting Down and Dirty with Martha." Martha Stewart said she was very impressed by McDonald.

The most important factors to starting a garden this spring:

Sunlight - Selecting a spot with 6-8 hours per day

- Selecting a spot with 6-8 hours per day Soil - Houston's soil is notoriously clay heavy, so we need to spend our money on quality local, sandy loam soil for vegetable & herb production.

- Houston's soil is notoriously clay heavy, so we need to spend our money on quality local, sandy loam soil for vegetable & herb production. Irrigation - We want to water the roots at soil level, not the leaves, which can increase pests and disease.

- We want to water the roots at soil level, not the leaves, which can increase pests and disease. Selecting the right plants for the season - As we enter the hottest time of the year, we want to plant things that will thrive! This includes tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and woody herbs.

Garden Girls are the fairy godmothers of gardening. For people who want to garden but aren't sure where to start or feel overwhelmed, they offer complete turnkey garden design and installation. They use a raised garden bed and the very best soil and organic materials and set up new gardens typically within one day. Then they educate clients on how to garden.