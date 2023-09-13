How to spot the signs of ovarian cancer

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and Ovarcome wants to make sure you know the signs to look out for.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — After her mother passed away from Ovarian Cancer, Runsi Sen made it her mission to make sure women were armed with education and awareness of the disease. Her nonprofit, Ovarcome, provides community and support for cancer patients and survivors.

Runsi Sen and Vanita Reed joined Great Day Houston to discuss some of the events Ovarcome has planned for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

- Thursday (9/14) and Friday (9/15)

- Virtual and In-person

- Learn from experts on topics in the ovarian cancer landscape and connect with the survivor community.

- Register for free here.

- Saturday, September 23

- Raise awareness for ovarian cancer by sharing the symptoms with friends and family.

You can use the acronym, "B.E.A.C.H.", to remember the 5 symptoms.

B = Bloating

E = Early Satiety or feeling full quickly

A = Abdominal and/or Pelvic Pain

C = Changes in Bowel/Bladder Habits