How to make lunch fun & healthy for kids

Michelle Klavuhn created the TikTok account "Adalynn's Lunchbox," where she makes fun lunches for her daughter. It quickly took off & now she has 1.4M followers

HOUSTON — Michelle Klavuhn's daughter, Adalynn, was extremely picky about food. Michelle started making lunches in fun shapes and quickly realized Adalynn was willing to try new foods if they seemed more intriguing to her.

When Adalynn started Kindergarten in 2021, Michelle began sharing her fun lunches on her personal Instagram page. A lot of her friends told her to start sharing these lunches on TikTok.

"Adalynn's Lunchbox" quickly took off and has created this incredible community on Instagram and TikTok. Michelle says she feels lucky and blessed to be part of something this much fun, and the fact that this helps so many people is the reason she keeps posting.