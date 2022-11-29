x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

How to impress your guests for less this holiday season

Designer, Julee Ireland, shares tips on how to make a great impression with family & friends while saving money on holiday décor.

More Videos

HOUSTON — You want your home to look like you hired a decorator, but that can be expensive. Designer, Julee Ireland, says you don't have to spend a lot of money to achieve a high-end luxury designer look for your home. Julee joined Deborah Duncan on Great Day to show you can get the look for less with some money saving Holiday décor ideas that will take you beyond 2022.

Julee has over 25 years of interior design, home renovation, and building experience under her belt. To learn more about Julee, click here

You can also follow Julee on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram @juleeireland. 

Interested in learning a step-by-step guide to designing, building, renovating or flipping your dream home like a pro? Visit homerenovationschool.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out