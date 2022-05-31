How to get ready for hurricane season

Get ready for hurricane season with "The Angry Prepper"

HOUSTON — Former NYC Firefighter turned doomsday prepper, Jason Charles, joined Great Day Houston with his tips for preparing for hurricane season. Charles made a name for himself on YouTube as "The Angry Prepper", and his videos cover emergency preparedness and outdoor survival.

If you live near the coast or in a flood zone, you might need to evacuate your home.

If you do need to evacuate, here's what you'll need:

Paper map of evacuation route in case GPS goes out

Non-perishable food

Water

Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag; Should include insurance; medical records; bank account numbers; Social Security card; prescriptions; list of important phone numbers in case cell phone battery dies

Prescriptions and other medicines

First-aid kit

Pet care items

Blankets and pillows

A phone charger that doesn't require electricity, battery packs

Full tank of gas

Cash and credit cards

Rain gear

Sturdy, comfortable shoes

Clothes

Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, plastic gloves

Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo

Tools

Jumper cables

Toys, books and games for children

Don't wait until a storm is headed your way to stock up on extra supplies. Have a hurricane preparedness kit ready to go at the start of hurricane season.

Here's a list of everything you need to have in your hurricane preparedness kit: