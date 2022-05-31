How to get ready for hurricane season

HOUSTON — Former NYC Firefighter turned doomsday prepper, Jason Charles, joined Great Day Houston with his tips for preparing for hurricane season. Charles made a name for himself on YouTube as "The Angry Prepper", and his videos cover emergency preparedness and outdoor survival.
If you live near the coast or in a flood zone, you might need to evacuate your home.
If you do need to evacuate, here's what you'll need:
- Paper map of evacuation route in case GPS goes out
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag; Should include insurance; medical records; bank account numbers; Social Security card; prescriptions; list of important phone numbers in case cell phone battery dies
- Prescriptions and other medicines
- First-aid kit
- Pet care items
- Blankets and pillows
- A phone charger that doesn't require electricity, battery packs
- Full tank of gas
- Cash and credit cards
- Rain gear
- Sturdy, comfortable shoes
- Clothes
- Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, plastic gloves
- Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
- Tools
- Jumper cables
- Toys, books and games for children
Don't wait until a storm is headed your way to stock up on extra supplies. Have a hurricane preparedness kit ready to go at the start of hurricane season.
Here's a list of everything you need to have in your hurricane preparedness kit:
- Plenty of bottled water
- First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs
- Flashlights, extra batteries, lantern
- Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
- Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set
- Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods if there's a power outage or heavy flooding.
- Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm
- Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area
- Bleach without lemon or any other additives
- Fire extinguisher
- Mosquito repellent
- Keys
- Duct tape
- Face masks,
- Hand sanitizer
- Generator and fuel
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools, fuel
- Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils
- Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.
For more information, visit "The Angry Prepper" YouTube Channel or download KHOU's Hurricane Preparedness Guide