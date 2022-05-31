x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

How to get ready for hurricane season

Get ready for hurricane season with "The Angry Prepper"

More Videos

HOUSTON — Former NYC Firefighter turned doomsday prepper, Jason Charles, joined Great Day Houston with his tips for preparing for hurricane season. Charles made a name for himself on YouTube as "The Angry Prepper", and his videos cover emergency preparedness and outdoor survival. 

If you live near the coast or in a flood zone, you might need to evacuate your home. 

If you do need to evacuate, here's what you'll need:

  • Paper map of evacuation route in case GPS goes out
  • Non-perishable food
  • Water
  • Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag; Should include insurance; medical records; bank account numbers; Social Security card; prescriptions; list of important phone numbers in case cell phone battery dies
  • Prescriptions and other medicines
  • First-aid kit
  • Pet care items
  • Blankets and pillows
  • A phone charger that doesn't require electricity, battery packs
  • Full tank of gas
  • Cash and credit cards
  • Rain gear
  • Sturdy, comfortable shoes
  • Clothes
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, plastic gloves
  • Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
  • Tools
  • Jumper cables
  • Toys, books and games for children

Don't wait until a storm is headed your way to stock up on extra supplies. Have a hurricane preparedness kit ready to go at the start of hurricane season.

Here's a list of everything you need to have in your hurricane preparedness kit:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Plenty of bottled water 
  • First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs
  • Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, plastic gloves
  • Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
  • Flashlights, extra batteries, lantern
  • Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
  • Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set
  • Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods if there's a power outage or heavy flooding.
  • Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag; Should include insurance; medical records; bank account numbers; Social Security card; prescriptions; list of important phone numbers in case cell phone battery dies
  • Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm
  • Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area
  • Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, plenty of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash
  • Bleach without lemon or any other additives
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Mosquito repellent
  • Keys
  • Toys, books and games for children
  • Duct tape
  • Face masks, 
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Generator and fuel
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Cooking tools, fuel
  • Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils
  • Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.
  • Clothing
  • Rain gear
  • Sturdy shoes

For more information, visit "The Angry Prepper" YouTube Channel or download KHOU's Hurricane Preparedness Guide