How to get involved with the 2023 NCAA® Men's Final Four® in Houston

HOUSTON — The NCAA Final Four is one of the largest sporting events in the nation, and it's returning to Houston next March. Basketball fans from across America will flock to our city to cheer for their favorite team in the play-offs. Tickets have already been sold, but that doesn't mean you can't get involved.
Deborah Duncan spoke with Mackenzie Skrla, the volunteer manager for the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee, and volunteer Nola Williams.
For more information on how to volunteer, visit NCAA.com/mensfinalfour.
This content sponsored by Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee