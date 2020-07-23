How to get help paying your bills

Jennifer Jolly shares tips on how to get help paying your rent, mortgage, credit card, car payment and more

HOUSTON — More than seventy percent of Americans were struggling financially before the pandemic hit, according to Financial Health Network. Now, about nine in ten Americans have suffered financial stress since the Coronavirus hit. Nationally syndicated tech-life expert, Jennifer Jolly, shared these tips on how to get help from your lenders.

For rent payments, the federal moratorium on evictions expires on July 24, 2020. Jolly suggests getting in touch directly with your landlord. Send an e-mail or written letter to your landlord explaining your circumstances, and follow up with a phone call. Let them know how you plan to pay when you are employed and able to pay again.

If you can't pay your mortgage, call your lender right away and use the "magic words" many customer service representatives are trained to listen for. If you say "you've been sick, lost work, or are facing other hardships", they are listening to hear you say you've been impacted by the pandemic, specifically with health or job loss.

If you have a hard time getting someone on the phone, the website GetHuman.com could be able to help. It lists working customer service phone number with insights on wait times and the best times of day to reach someone. If that still doesn't work, send the company a direct message through Twitter.

This same rule applies if you can't make your credit card payment. If you have a credit score of 690 or higher, Jolly says now is a good time to apply for a zero percent interest rate card. If you get approved quickly, you may be able to transfer balances from higher interest rate cards and make payments that way. Other credit issuers, like Apple, deferred payments without charging interest last month.

For groceries, medication or other essentials, call or go online to 211.org. It's a comprehensive source of locally curated social services in the U.S. and Canada. Call, text, or chat with a community resource specialist to get help with food, housing, utilities and more. Calls are confidential and help is available in 180 languages.

If you can't make your car payments and you've already called your lender and used the "magic words", Edmunds has a tally of relief that automakers are offering right now on loans through manufacturers.

Another great service is a legal services website, DoNotPay.com. It is a chatbot lawyer and can help you access laws for coronavirus-related relief. Use the website to help you draft letters to lenders and ask for late or deferred payments on your bills. It can also help you get help filing for unemployment and cancel subscriptions you no longer use.