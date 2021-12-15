How to create a festive charcuterie board

Amanda Starley, the founder of Social Spreads, demonstrates how to make festive charcuterie boards.

HOUSTON — For more information on Amanda Starley or her company, Social Spreads, click here.

You can order charcuterie boards through Social Spreads here, or sign up for one of Amanda's workshops here.

Amanda has a Christmas giveaway on her instagram, @SocialSpreads!

FIVE LUCKY WINNERS a free virtual Charcuterie workshop for them AND a friend.

ENTERING IS SIMPLE…

1️. Share this post in your intstagram stories

-or-

2️. Share one of Amanda's reels in your intstagram stories and explain why you like following her page

Bonus Entries: