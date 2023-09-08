How the Neuhaus Education Center is making literacy accessible for all

HOUSTON — A dyslexia diagnosis, or lack of diagnosis, can have lasting emotional effects on a child.
By addressing it early, kids can overcome the major stumbling blocks. However, not everyone benefits from an early diagnosis, which can lead to lasting consequences. Dr. Tracy Weeden is with the Neuhaus Education Center. The educational organization specializes in dyslexia, and Chau Hua says their program was life-changing for her.
For more information on the Neuhaus Education Center and its resources, visit neuhaus.org