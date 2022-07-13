How The James Webb Space Telescope could alter the understanding of the Universe

NASA Scientist, Matt Greenhouse, shares the first images taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Throughout history, humans have looked to the stars for knowledge. Babylonian astronomers charted the path of planets in 700 B.C.E. Sailors used constellations to guide their way home, and ancient Mayans erected buildings just to study the night sky.

In 1946, the first photo was taken from space. The black and white image shows a grainy picture of earth taken from the V-2 No. 13 suborbital spaceflight. In 1969, man set foot on the moon. In 1990, the first images were taken from the Hubble Telescope.

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope just might alter our understanding of the universe.

NASA scientist Matt Greenhouse joined Great Day Houston to discuss the first images taken by the James Webb Telescope, and what it means for the future of space exploration.

NASA James Webb telescope 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

The first photo released, a jumble of distant galaxies, went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. Part of the image is light from over 13 billion years ago.