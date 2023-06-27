How Tami Owen went from registered nurse to interior designer

HOUSTON — For many people there's a difference between what they do to make a living and what they'd like to be doing. In other words, can your job also be your passion? Tami Owen (https://www.tamiowen.com/) had an admirable job as a registered nurse, but another source of joy was interior design. After years of designing the homes of friends and family, The Owen Group Design Firm was officially established in 2003 when Tami was hired as the designer of the Intercontinental Hotel. She transformed the suites into comfortable, inviting spaces that felt like home rather than a hotel room.
Now The Owen Group is a full-service mother-daughter interior design firm specializing in projects from new construction and remodeling of high-end residential properties to hotel renovations and corporate design. Tami and her daughter, Brelan Owen Pearson, helm the team at The Owen Group, which has locations in Houston and WaterColor, Florida. They have designed properties from coast to coast and enjoy the challenge of creating spaces in all environments, from city to beach to farm.
To learn more about The Owen Group Design Firm, visit tamiowen.com.
You can also give them a follow on Instagram @theowengroupinteriors.