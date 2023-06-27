How Tami Owen went from registered nurse to interior designer

HOUSTON — For many people there's a difference between what they do to make a living and what they'd like to be doing. In other words, can your job also be your passion? Tami Owen (https://www.tamiowen.com/) had an admirable job as a registered nurse, but another source of joy was interior design. After years of designing the homes of friends and family, The Owen Group Design Firm was officially established in 2003 when Tami was hired as the designer of the Intercontinental Hotel. She transformed the suites into comfortable, inviting spaces that felt like home rather than a hotel room.