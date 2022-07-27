How Storybooth can be a great resource for parents with teens

The digital storytelling platform for teens can help parents too

HOUSTON — Marcy Kaye, Co-Creator of Storybooth, wanted to create a digital safe space for teens to share their honest stories online. The YouTube channel invites teens to record and submit their stories with the chance to have them animated. These stories range from inspirational to heart wrenching, and cover everything from first kisses to gun violence in school.

Storybooth can be a useful resource for parents as well. Marcy Kaye spoke with Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, about how these stories can be tools parents use to start a dialog with their teens at home.