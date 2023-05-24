How Star Of Hope Mission is empowering Houston's homeless veterans

The Christ-centered community has been supporting Houston's homeless for over 100 years.

HOUSTON — Memorial Day was set aside to remember the brave men and women who died while serving in the armed forces. This weekend, a special program will celebrate those fallen heroes. Scott Arthur and Cookie Joe joined Great Day Houston to discuss Sunday's "A Night To Remember" concert taking place in Sugar Land Town Square.

Arthur is a familiar face with the Star Of Hope mission which also helps our homeless population.

Since it's creation in 1907, Star of Hope Mission has been dedicated to serving Houston's homeless population. The non-profit encourages positive life changes through a variety of programs including education, employment, life management, recovery from substance abuse, and spiritual growth.

For more information on Star of Hope Mission, visit sohmission.org.