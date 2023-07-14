How Sheryl Underwood is partnering with the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity in a multitude of ways

HOUSTON — WEB DESCRIPTION:
The 109 year global organization is gathering in Houston, Texas for the 2023 Phi Beta Sigma National Conclave. Now through Sunday attendees can experience a variety of events! From exploring vendors to a Grand Orchid Gala (hosted by Blair Underwood) there is fun for everyone! To learn more about the 2023 Phi Beta Sigma National Conclave, click here!
To learn more about The CAUSE Foundation, click here.
You can also connect with The CAUSE Foundation by emailing info@causefoundation.org
To talk to The CAUSE Foundation, you can call 713-633-2200 or 855-662-2873