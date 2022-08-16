How Keri Blakinger went from figure skating to drug addiction to prison time

One woman's journey from the ice rink, to addiction and a prison sentence, to finding her purpose

HOUSTON — For several years, Keri Blakinger, led a double life. From the outside looking in, life looked perfect. Blakinger was pretty, super smart and a competitive ice skater with Olympic potential. Her schooling included Harvard, Rutgers and Cornell. Many didn't know she was living in a parallel universe that included trauma, eating disorders, homelessness and drug addiction.

As the saying goes, sometimes you must reach rock bottom before you can climb your way out of a hole. Keri's steep climb is shared in her book, "Corrections In Ink".