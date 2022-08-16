How Keri Blakinger went from figure skating to drug addiction to prison time

HOUSTON — For several years, Keri Blakinger, led a double life. From the outside looking in, life looked perfect. Blakinger was pretty, super smart and a competitive ice skater with Olympic potential. Her schooling included Harvard, Rutgers and Cornell. Many didn't know she was living in a parallel universe that included trauma, eating disorders, homelessness and drug addiction.
As the saying goes, sometimes you must reach rock bottom before you can climb your way out of a hole. Keri's steep climb is shared in her book, "Corrections In Ink".
She spoke with Deborah Duncan about her journey from figure skating to heroin addiction to prison and, finally, to an investigative reporter.