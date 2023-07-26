How GiGi's Playhouse Sugar Land is creating a better community for individuals with Down syndrome

HOUSTON — Gigi's Playhouse is on a mission to create a world where individuals with Down syndrome are not only accepted by their community but embraced.
Hannah Harrison, the Executive Director for Gigi's Playhouse Sugar Land and their participant Nicole LaSala joined Great Day Houston to discuss the organization.
The non-profit offers free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The organization encourages kindness, generosity and acceptance for all. If you would like to learn more about GiGi's Playhouse, visit gigisplayhouse.org/sugarland