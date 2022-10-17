How Genesis Medical Group can help you choose the right Medicare Plan

HOUSTON — It's Open Enrollment season for Medicare now through December 7, 2022. Farshanda Williams and Dr. Aurora Yllana Shepperd joined Great Day Houston to discuss how Genisis Medical Group can help Houstonian choose the right Medicare Plan. The medical group is offering free consultations with their insurance brokers, who can help explain the benefits of each Medicare Plan. This is a free service that's open to all, not just patients of Genesis Medical Group.