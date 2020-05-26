How Buckner Family Pathways is helping single parent families

HOUSTON — Almost half of single parent families in Texas live in poverty, with Houston being ranked the hardest city for single parents to raise a family. Buckner Family Pathways dedicated to protecting families from domestic abuse, financial uncertainty, homelessness and hopelessness. Great Day Houston Host, Deborah Duncan, sat down with the Director of Buckner Family Pathways, Anna Rodriquez.
Buckner Family Pathways supports single parents through counseling, childcare assistance, job training, and finance coaching. During the pandemic, Buckner is assisting with virtual childcare Staff, virtual pizza parties, and counseling. For more information visit, Buckner.org.