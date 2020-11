Texas Has Seen A Significant Drop In Vaccination Rates For Children Since The Beginning Of The Covid-19 Pandemic.

HOUSTON — Texas has seen a significant drop in vaccination rates for children since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Paul Hain, Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer For Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Texas, shares the importance of keeping your child's immunizations up-to-date.

For more information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, visit bcbstx.com

For more information on the Care Van Program, visit CareVan.Org