How becoming a mentor can positively change your life

January is National Mentoring Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has created mentorship matches between adult volunteers and children. Kids can have experiences they couldn't otherwise afford or have access to, and that opens the door to future opportunities.

While the kids benefit, their mentors do too.

Big Sister volunteer, Kaylynn Burns, and her "little" Leslie joined Great Day Houston for National Mentoring Month. The pair shared their experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program, and how it's positively impacted their life.

Around six hundred children are on the Big Brothers Big Sisters waiting list for a "big". If you'd like to volunteer as a mentor, there are a few programs to choose from.

Mentorship Programs:

Community Based: Library, Sports, Malls, Etc.

School Based: Eat Lunch, Hang Out In Library/Gym

Mentor 2.0: Weekly Online Communication & Once-A-Month Group Events

E-Mentoring: Communication Online