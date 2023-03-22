How Advanced Body Scan can detect Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia before symptoms appear

Advanced Body Scan founder, Steve Marler, explains how their full body scan works to catch heart disease, lung cancer and other health issues in time to save a life.

A brain MRI provides detailed images of the entire brain to help identify any masses or abnormalities. This scan can show signs of infections, brain tumors, aneurysms strokes, and chronic conditions such as Multiple Sclerosis as well as Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

MRIs can show whether areas of the brain have atrophied (shrunk). This is a common sign of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Repeat scans can show how a person's brain changes over time. This combined with other tests can determine if this disease is already progressing or if it is something you need to plan for.

Typically, you need a doctor's referral to get an MRI and you need to be showing symptoms. Advanced Body Scan does not require a doctor's referral since they are a preventive care clinic. They believe in gaining knowledge about what is going on inside your body before the symptoms appear to have a better chance at a healthier life.

