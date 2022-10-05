How a trip to the dentist could provide you with migraine relief

TJM Therapy from Evolution Dentistry could provide relief from symptoms like headaches, tinnitus, and earaches

HOUSTON — Dr. Mohamad El-Kheir and Mary Ann Henry joined Great Day Houston to discuss Evolution Dentistry and how they can provide TMJ relief.

The temporomandibular joint (TMJ) connects the jaw to the skull, which allows people to open and shut their mouths.

Symptoms of TMJ can include:

Popping or clicking sounds or sensations in the jaw

Limited ability to open or move the jaw

Headaches

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

Earaches without an ear infection

Pain in the teeth, jaw, head, neck, face, or throat

A stuffy or congested feeling in the ears

Evolution Dentistry offers TMJ Therapy to provide relief from these symptoms and restore jaw function. The practice also offers preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, implant dentistry, prosthodontics, and orthodontics.

Mention Great Day Houston when you make an appointment and you'll receive a 25 percent discount on a TMJ evaluation. Evaluations are usually $500 but mention Great Day Houston and yours will be $375.

To schedule your appointment, call 713-647-8000 or visit evolutiondentistryhouston.com