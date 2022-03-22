How a 'Dogwink' saved two lives

Best selling authors SQuire Rushnell & Louise DuArt joined us to discuss the new Netflix movie "Rescued by Ruby", inspired by a true story from their book "Dogwinks"

HOUSTON — A "Godwink" is a coincidence that's not coincidence, but an astonishing event from divine origin. If there is a dog in the middle of it, then it's a "Dogwink"!

"Rescued by Ruby" is based of the true story of Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O'Neil and his K-9 partner, Ruby. She was returned to the shelter five times before finding her forever home with O'Neil, and eventually helping save a teen's life.

"Rescued by Ruby" is now streaming on Netflix