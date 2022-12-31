x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Houston's only sober pop-up night club can get your year off to a healthier start

Houston's only pop-up alcohol-free nightclub helps you party without the pressure to drink.

More Videos

HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available. 

Mocktail Recipes

Mojito: 

  • Crushed ice 
  • 8 mint leaves 
  • 3 ounces of lime juice 
  • 1 1/2 ounces of simple syrup 
  • 2 ounces of club soda 
  • garnish with mint  

Moscow mule: 

  • 1 1/2 cups crushed ice 
  • 1 cup of Ginger Beer 
  • Juice of 2 medium sized limes ( About 4 tablespoons) 
  • 1/3 cup of club soda  
  • Fresh mint, for garnish  
  • 2 lime wedges, for garnish  

Event info:

  • Date: December 31, 2022
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.
  • Location: Railway Heights Market 

For more information and tickets, visit sobereve.com.

You can also give them a like on Facebook @sobereveHTX or follow them on Instagram @sobereveHTX.

You can contact them in this email: sobereve2020@gmail.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out