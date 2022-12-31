Houston's only sober pop-up night club can get your year off to a healthier start

HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available.
Mocktail Recipes
Mojito:
- Crushed ice
- 8 mint leaves
- 3 ounces of lime juice
- 1 1/2 ounces of simple syrup
- 2 ounces of club soda
- garnish with mint
Moscow mule:
- 1 1/2 cups crushed ice
- 1 cup of Ginger Beer
- Juice of 2 medium sized limes ( About 4 tablespoons)
- 1/3 cup of club soda
- Fresh mint, for garnish
- 2 lime wedges, for garnish
Event info:
- Date: December 31, 2022
- Time: 9:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.
- Location: Railway Heights Market
For more information and tickets, visit sobereve.com.
You can also give them a like on Facebook @sobereveHTX or follow them on Instagram @sobereveHTX.
You can contact them in this email: sobereve2020@gmail.com.