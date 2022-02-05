HOUSTON — The Motherhood Center's Founder, Gabriela Gerhart, joins Great Day Houston to discuss the maternity and new mom wellness center. Eleven departments provide resources for pregnant and new moms, including pregnancy and parenting classes, a yoga and fitness center, lactation consultation, and sleep coaching. For more information on the Motherhood Center, visit their website.
Houston's Motherhood Center provides the support all mothers need
The Motherhood Center provides classes and services from pregnancy to parenting