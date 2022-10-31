HOUSTON — Sandra Lord has offered guided and self-guided tours in Houston since 1989. The cemeteries listed in Houston's Cemetery Circle were part of a Broomstick Adventure bus tour. It was one of her most popular tours, and not just in October.

For many years in the old town of Houston, it was illegal to have a public burying ground inside the city limits. As a result, ten cemeteries were opened on West Dallas Street and on or near Washington Avenue, all outside the original city limits. Seven of these ten historic cemeteries that were built around what Sandra calls Houston’s “Cemetery Circle” still remain today. Unfortunately, many of the original markers have disappeared.