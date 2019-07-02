HOUSTON — Head down to Sugar Land Town Square this Saturday, February 9 from 12pm – 4pm for the 6th Annual Houstonia Gumbo Smackdown, which includes unlimited food and drinks! Beer will be served by Saint Arnold Brewing Company, and there will also be cocktails and desserts on top of all the delicious gumbo from 15 of the best restaurants in Houston all competing to be named Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice. Restaurants participating include The Rouxpour - Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant - Bayou Boys PoBoys – Eunice - Field & Tides - Fish City Grill - Frank’s Americana Revival - Goode Company Seafood - Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room - Luby’s - Main Kitchen - Ouisie’s Table - Peli Peli – Poitin - Willie G’s Seafood.

Great Day viewers can take $15 off their 21+ adult ticket price by entering the code “KHOU” at checkout, courtesy of Houstonia Magazine

Website: houstoniamag.com/gumbo

Social Media (Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / etc): @houstoniamag