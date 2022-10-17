Houstonian Sydney Bell will be performing with LIZZO during her concert at the Toyota Center

HOUSTON — Houstonian Sydney Bell has always been a dancer, but she took her career to new heights in the first season of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls". The Amazon Prime series follows thirteen participants as they competed to become one of Lizzo's backup dancers.
Bell will be one of the backup dancers joining Lizzo during her tour stop in Houston next Wednesday.
Bell joined Great Day Houston to discuss her time on the show, working with Lizzo, and what it truly means to confidently love yourself.
You can watch season one of "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" now on Amazon Prime.
Lizzo is bringing her tour to Houston with special guests Latto and Saucy Santana.
The concert takes place Wednesday, October 26 at the Toyota Center.
