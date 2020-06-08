HOUSTON — Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Houston Wilderness has worked directly with the nutritional offices of school districts around the region by delivering over 15,000 Passports to food distribution sites. The Passports have been handed out by school district staff to families as they pick up food boxes each week, providing them with safe outdoor places to visit during this "social distancing" period and beyond.
To learn more, go to their website, houstonwilderness.org/passport or email them: info@houstonwilderness.org. You can also call them: 713-524-7330.