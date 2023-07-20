x
Great Day Houston

Houston Vibraphonist Jalen Baker and his band perform "Lexi's Lullaby"

HSPVA alum Jalen Baker discusses his life, love of the vibraphone and new album "Be Still"

For more information on Houston jazz musician Jalen Baker, log on to jalenbakermusic.com and Instagram  

On August 17th at 6:30 p.m., Jalen is helping DACAMERA kickoff its Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023 with a FREE performance at the Wortham Theater Center.  On August 20th, Jalen will be having an album release concert. 

Learn more about DACAMERA and Houston SUMMERJAZZ at dacamera.com and follow on Instagram  

DACAMERA's Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023 programming runs August 17-20 and it is pay-what-you-can, which provides accessible jazz music for Houstonians. More info about Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023: dacamera.com/houstonsummerjazz

