Houston Vibraphonist Jalen Baker and his band perform "Lexi's Lullaby"

For more information on Houston jazz musician Jalen Baker, log on to jalenbakermusic.com and Instagram
On August 17th at 6:30 p.m., Jalen is helping DACAMERA kickoff its Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023 with a FREE performance at the Wortham Theater Center. On August 20th, Jalen will be having an album release concert.
Learn more about DACAMERA and Houston SUMMERJAZZ at dacamera.com and follow on Instagram
DACAMERA's Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023 programming runs August 17-20 and it is pay-what-you-can, which provides accessible jazz music for Houstonians. More info about Houston SUMMERJAZZ 2023: dacamera.com/houstonsummerjazz