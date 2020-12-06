Houston Shift Meal provides unemployed hospitality workers with meals

HOUSTON — Houston's restaurant, bar and other hospitality workers have been hit hard during COVID-19 and all of the closures throughout the city. Sudden loss of employment can make getting from one day to the next a struggle, especially if you don't know where your next meal is coming from. That's where Houston Shift Meal comes in...they created a collective that has come together to prepare and donate fresh, delicious meals from some of the best restaurants in the city to members of the hospitality industry who need them most.