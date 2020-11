The Houston Rockets team up with Second Servings food rescue organization to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community.

'Thanksgiving's On Us' driv- thru food distribution event will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 10am to Noon at the Toyota Center.

To donate to Second Servings, text "Servings" to 50-155.