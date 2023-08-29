Houston Restaurant Weeks Preview: Rockhouse Southern Kitchen

Co-owner Rob Wright discusses the elevated cuisine and live music of Rockhouse

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston Restaurant Weeks, visit their website.

Click here to see the HRW menu for Rockhouse Southern Kitchen.

6025 Richmond Ave (In the former Billy Blues building)

Open 7 days a week,

Happy hour Monday - Saturday, 4pm - 8pm

"Inspired by the robust culture of southern food and live music scene, Rockhouse southern kitchen is a fusion of both worlds. we present a flavorful menu of comfort food favorites, libations, and live music on both local and national levels.

The venue itself is iconic in nature and has accommodated classic artist performances for over 25 years since its time as Billy Blues and The Horn. Acts included the Fabulous Thunderbirds, blues mavens Bo Diddley, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, and Bobby "Blue" Bland. Fast forward to ROCKHOUSE LIVE, and you can expect amazing Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, and other fabulous genres of live music.