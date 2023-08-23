Houston Restaurant Weeks Preview: Fiori

HOUSTON — Located in Houston's Montrose neighborhood, Fiori, is more than just a restaurant. The charming space is also home to a flower boutique, providing a fresh atmosphere for diners.
Now is the perfect time to get a taste of Italy. Fiori is one of the many restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks. The annual event gives Houstonians a chance to try specially priced menus while raising funds for the Houston Food Bank.
