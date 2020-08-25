Houston Restaurant Weeks at Peli Peli

HOUSTON — Peli Peli South African Kitchen
Galleria: 5085 Westheimer
Woodlands: 1201 Lake Woodlands
For the first time, Peli Peli South African Kitchen is offering a $35 3-course dinner menu for HRW (always $45 in previous years).
They are the first Houston restaurant to offer a Kids HRW. $13 3-course for kids HRW with $1 going to the Houston Food Bank.
Peli Peli is also offering a $20 3-course lunch for HRW, but will offer it for dinner as well.
All HRW menus are available for takeout and to-go for those who are not comfortable dining out.