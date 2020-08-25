Houston Restaurant Weeks at Peli Peli

One of Houston's favorite eateries, Peli Peli, is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

HOUSTON — Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Galleria: 5085 Westheimer

Woodlands: 1201 Lake Woodlands

For the first time, Peli Peli South African Kitchen is offering a $35 3-course dinner menu for HRW (always $45 in previous years).

They are the first Houston restaurant to offer a Kids HRW. $13 3-course for kids HRW with $1 going to the Houston Food Bank.

Peli Peli is also offering a $20 3-course lunch for HRW, but will offer it for dinner as well.