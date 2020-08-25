x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Peli Peli

One of Houston's favorite eateries, Peli Peli, is participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks.

HOUSTON — Peli Peli South African Kitchen

pelipeli.com

Galleria:  5085 Westheimer

Woodlands:  1201 Lake Woodlands

For the first time, Peli Peli South African Kitchen is offering a $35 3-course dinner menu for HRW (always $45 in previous years).

They are the first Houston restaurant to offer a Kids HRW.  $13 3-course for kids HRW with $1 going to the Houston Food Bank.  

Peli Peli is also offering a $20 3-course lunch for HRW, but will offer it for dinner as well.  

All HRW menus are available for takeout and to-go for those who are not comfortable dining out.