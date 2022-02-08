Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022 at Daily Gather!

HOUSTON — From Aug. 1 through Sep. 5, restaurants will rally the community to do good while eating well during Houston Restaurant Weeks, when establishments offer special prix fixe menus, a portion of which is donated to the Houston Food Bank. Daily Gather is joining for the first time (because it just opened this year!) to contribute to the millions of dollars raised by HRW.
Daily Gather will offer lunch ($25, two courses) and dinner ($55, four courses) menus with lots of customer favorites. For lunch, choose from Truffle Cacio e Pepe Frites, Butcher Burger, Spaghetti Lola, Crunchy Noodle Salad and more. For dinner, selections include Deviled Eggs, Salmon Ceviche Tostadas, Citrus Avocado Salad, Cavatappi Mac & Cheese, Steak Frites, plus desserts and more!