Houston Navy Week: Meet Vice Admiral Jon A. Hill

HOUSTON — Houston Navy Week will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community (Habitat for Humanity, Food banks, schools, etc.) and discuss why the Navy matters to Houston. This will be the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016.

Houston Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances and engagements throughout the week that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders – Vice Admiral Jon A. Hill, Director, Missile Defense Agency and Rear Admiral Jennifer S. Couture, Commander, Naval Service Training Command

Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on USS San Jacinto (CG-56), a Ticonderoga-class cruiser and USS Texas (SSN-775), a Virginia-class submarine.

U.S. Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs – Performances throughout the week and during the Wings Over Houston Air Show.

Navy Band Great Lakes – Performances with Navy Musicians.

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Texas and the Navy.

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command – Educational STEM presentations and fitness demonstrations by technicians, medics, and divers.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.