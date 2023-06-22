Houston Havoc: The new local sports team you can root for at the SaberCats Stadium

The Houston Havoc is the newest professional sports team in Houston, providing an affordable family-friendly atmosphere to watch the game of Ultimate (disc)!

HOUSTON — Ultimate (Disc) is an exciting and high-flying game played 7-on-7 on an American football sized field where teams score by catching the disc in the end zone.

The Houston Havoc is part of the American Ultimate Disc League, or AUDL. The league is more than 10 years old and has 24 teams based in North America.

You can go to the Houston Havoc's home game on Friday, June 23 at SaberCats Stadium at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at htxultimate.com. You can tune into their road games at audl.tv.