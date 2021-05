Houston Happenings with William Dylan Powell

Events around Houston to check out this weekend (5/28 – 5/30)

HOUSTON — For more information on William Dylan Powell, visit his website: texasmischief.com

- Dancing Or Dipping

- Hosted By Houston Salsa Dancers nonprofit

- Raises Money For Scholarships

- One Of The Largest Salsa Events In The South

- Workshops, Concerts, Performances & Social Dancing

- Thursday – Sunday

- The Westin Houston – Memorial City

- Tickets Available Online

- FREE Tree Giveaway

- 20 different species

- Trees fit in all size vehicles

- Give Away 20,000+ Trees Each Year

- Saturday

- 9 AM -11 AM, While Supplies Last

- Houston Botanic Garden

- Fun & Educational Bus Tour

- Visit Black Neighborhoods, Institutions, & Businesses

- Masks Required

- Saturday

- 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

- Houston This Is It Soul Food

- Tickets Available Online

- Bring Your Mat, Towel, Water

- Sunday Noon

- Spotts Park

- Free

- Immersive, Other-Worldly Experience Of Film & Sound

- By Multimedia Artist Anri Sala

- Now - Nov 23

- Various Times

- Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

- Tickets: $12

- Magician Carter Blackburn, GDH

- Magic, Illusions, Juggling, Sleight Of Hand, & Audience Interaction

- Saturday 2 PM

- Houston Improv Comedy Club

- Tickets Start At $20

- Honor Our Veterans

- Place Flower On Headstones

- Part Of Memorial Day Flowers Foundation

- Monday 9 AM – 11 AM

- Veterans Memorial At Houston National Cemetery

- Museum Tours, BBQ, Veteran Owned Business Vendors, Kids Activities

- Monday

- 12 PM – 5 PM

- Buffalo Soldier National Museum