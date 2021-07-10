Houston Happenings with William Dylan Powell (Oct. 7 -11)

A look at this weekends top evets!

- Dinner and a show emceed by Deborah Duncan

- Sunday

- 5pm & 8pm

- The Annie Café & Bar

- Tickets Available Online

- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks

- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room

- Weekends Only

- Runs until Nov. 28

- Opening Day: Saturday

- Theme: Oktoberfest

- 9am – 8pm

- Todd Mission, Tx

- Tickets are on sale now

- Vendors, Greek music, shops, cathedral tours, Greek food & wine, performances

- Tonight, 5 PM – Sunday, 10 PM

- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

- Tickets $5

- Showcase artistic creativity of Chicano cultural experience

- Thursday – Saturday

- 7 PM

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

- World War II aircrafts, modern aviation, Warbird ramp displays, aerial performances by the U.S. Thunderbirds

- Saturday & Sunday

- 8 AM – 5 PM

- Ellington Airport

- Tickets are available online

- Comedic ballet about Doctor Coppélius, a fanatical dollmaker, who dreams of bringing his doll, Coppélia, to life

- Friday, 7:30 PM

- Saturday, 2PM & 7:30PM

- University Of Houston — Clear Lake

- Tickets: $20

- Train rides, museum open house, model trains, food trucks,

bounce houses

- Saturday

- 10AM – 4PM

- Rosenberg Railroad Museum

- Tickets: $10

- For children with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing differences, learning differences, and disabilities

- Monday, Oct. 11

- 10AM – 3PM

- Children's Museum Houston

- Register your spot online