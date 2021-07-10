Houston Happenings with William Dylan Powell (Oct. 7 -11)

HOUSTON — For more information on Author William Dylan Powell, click here.
You can purchase his books here.
- Dinner and a show emceed by Deborah Duncan
- Sunday
- 5pm & 8pm
- The Annie Café & Bar
- Tickets Available Online
- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks
- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room
- Weekends Only
- Runs until Nov. 28
- Opening Day: Saturday
- Theme: Oktoberfest
- 9am – 8pm
- Todd Mission, Tx
- Tickets are on sale now
- Vendors, Greek music, shops, cathedral tours, Greek food & wine, performances
- Tonight, 5 PM – Sunday, 10 PM
- Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- Tickets $5
- Showcase artistic creativity of Chicano cultural experience
- Thursday – Saturday
- 7 PM
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- World War II aircrafts, modern aviation, Warbird ramp displays, aerial performances by the U.S. Thunderbirds
- Saturday & Sunday
- 8 AM – 5 PM
- Ellington Airport
- Tickets are available online
- Comedic ballet about Doctor Coppélius, a fanatical dollmaker, who dreams of bringing his doll, Coppélia, to life
- Friday, 7:30 PM
- Saturday, 2PM & 7:30PM
- University Of Houston — Clear Lake
- Tickets: $20
- Train rides, museum open house, model trains, food trucks,
bounce houses
- Saturday
- 10AM – 4PM
- Rosenberg Railroad Museum
- Tickets: $10
- For children with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing differences, learning differences, and disabilities
- Monday, Oct. 11
- 10AM – 3PM
- Children's Museum Houston
- Register your spot online
This content sponsored by The Texas Renaissance Festival