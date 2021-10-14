Houston Happenings with Stevi Maytubby, October 14 - October 17

HOUSTON — For more information on Stevi Maytubby or Houstonia Magazine, click here.
- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks
- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room
- Weekends Only until Nov. 28
- Theme: 1001 Dreams (Fairy's & Elves)
- 9am – 8pm
- Todd Mission, Tx
- Tickets On Sale Now
https://www.texrenfest.com/
- Food trucks, hayrides, kids treats, live music, farmers market
- Pumpkin patch benefiting Epilepsy Foundation Texas
- Sunday
- 10am - 3pm
- 1035 Gessner Road (Next to Torchy's Tacos)
- Free!
- Cajun cooking, Cajun music, washer tournament, arts & crafts booths
- Proceeds will go to the Organ Donor Network in memory of Rayna Reagan
- Saturday
- 10am-9pm
- Festival Park (1609 State Hwy 87)
- Free
- Live performances, African storytelling, face painting, African cuisine, vendors, cultural & historical exhibitions
- Hosted by Nigerian-American Multicultural Council
- Saturday
- 12pm – 6pm
- Houston Baptist University
- Tickets: $5 pre-sale online, $10 at the gate
- Large-scale art installation of 10 vibrantly 7' tall painted skulls placed throughout Discovery Green
- Each skull is painted by different Mexican artists to portray an aspect of Mexican culture
- Now – November 7
- Park Open: 6am – 11pm
- Discovery Green
- Free
- Over 12,000 pumpkins
- Festival games, crafts/activities, photo opportunities, animal meets, and food trucks
- Saturday & Sunday
- 11am
- Nature Discovery Center
- Free
- Jaguars on display in the Plaza
- Shopping and food available around Sugar Land Town Plaza
- Saturday
- 10am - 3pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Free
- "Shrek" movie screening
- Families encouraged to come in costume
- Saturday
- 7pm
- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Mezzanine and lawn seating is free