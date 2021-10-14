Houston Happenings with Stevi Maytubby, October 14 - October 17

A look at some of the events around Houston to check out this weekend.

- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks

- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room

- Weekends Only until Nov. 28

- Theme: 1001 Dreams (Fairy's & Elves)

- 9am – 8pm

- Todd Mission, Tx

- Tickets On Sale Now

https://www.texrenfest.com/

- Food trucks, hayrides, kids treats, live music, farmers market

- Pumpkin patch benefiting Epilepsy Foundation Texas

- Sunday

- 10am - 3pm

- 1035 Gessner Road (Next to Torchy's Tacos)

- Free!

- Cajun cooking, Cajun music, washer tournament, arts & crafts booths

- Proceeds will go to the Organ Donor Network in memory of Rayna Reagan

- Saturday

- 10am-9pm

- Festival Park (1609 State Hwy 87)

- Free

- Live performances, African storytelling, face painting, African cuisine, vendors, cultural & historical exhibitions

- Hosted by Nigerian-American Multicultural Council

- Saturday

- 12pm – 6pm

- Houston Baptist University

- Tickets: $5 pre-sale online, $10 at the gate

- Large-scale art installation of 10 vibrantly 7' tall painted skulls placed throughout Discovery Green

- Each skull is painted by different Mexican artists to portray an aspect of Mexican culture

- Now – November 7

- Park Open: 6am – 11pm

- Discovery Green

- Free

- Over 12,000 pumpkins

- Festival games, crafts/activities, photo opportunities, animal meets, and food trucks

- Saturday & Sunday

- 11am

- Nature Discovery Center

- Free

- Jaguars on display in the Plaza

- Shopping and food available around Sugar Land Town Plaza

- Saturday

- 10am - 3pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free

- "Shrek" movie screening

- Families encouraged to come in costume

- Saturday

- 7pm

- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion