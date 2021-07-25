Houston Happenings with Stevi Maytubby: July 22, 2021 - July 25, 2021

Stevi Maytubby with Houstonia Magazine has a roundup of events to check out this weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on Houstonia Magazine, or to read the latest issue, click here.

For more information on the events covered, click through below:

- Gospel Music, Praising, Shopping

- Raise Funds To Feed The Homeless

- Saturday,

- 12pm - 6pm

- Morgan Falls Event Center

- Tickets Start At $5

- Live Music, Dancing, Food Trucks, Mariachi Band, Car Show, Kids Cove, Vendor Booths

- Saturday

- 5pm - 10pm

- Main Street In La Porte

- Free

- Vibrant Costumes, Choreography, Magical Lighting & Sets, Woven Together In Bollywood Production

- Saturday

- 8:30 Pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free

- Live Music By Grupo Batacha

- Mix Of Salsa, Bolero, Meringue, & Cumbia Music

- Friday

- 7:30pm - 9:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free

- 1st Ever Comic Convention In North Houston

- Panels, Workshops, Celebrity Autographs, Vendor Hall, Cosplay Meet-Ups, Costume Contests, Gaming

- Celebrity Guests: Kevin Sorbo, Booker T, Chris Casamassa, Keith Cooke, And Michael Copon

- Friday – Sunday

- Doors Open 12pm Friday

- Lone Star Convention & Expo Center

- Tickets Start At $20

- Bring Blankets & Enjoy Family Friendly Movies

- Screening: Raya and the Last Dragon

- Saturday

- 8 PM

- Discovery Green

- Free

- Live Music, Street Market, Food, & Beer

- Nervous Rex Performs

- Saturday

- 6pm

- Dellrose Clubhouse