Houston Happenings with Stevi Maytubby: August 20- 22

- Air Terminal Museum
- Airplane watching, aviation history, & enjoying art deco designs
- Saturday
- 10AM – 3PM
- Tickets $10
- Nation's leading dealers and collectors
- Prized vintage & antique glass, general antiques / collectibles, repair services
- Saturday – Sunday
- Doors open Saturday at 10AM
- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds
- Tickets $6
- 50 teams compete for Gold Bucket Award
- Fundraising event for AIA Houston
- Awards for Best Traditional Castle, Best Architectural Icon, Public Favorite, etc.
- Saturday
- 10AM
- Galveston East Beach
- Free
- Ticket giveaways, local music favorites (Hiram, Ruckus, Camera Cult)
- Local bakery (Bundt Cake-a-Holic) serving complimentary alcohol infused cake
- Saturday
- 7PM
- Free With RSVP
- All the samples you can eat and a beer
- About City Acre: located on an acre of beautiful land 10 minutes north of downtown
- Food menu inspired by their garden & constantly rotating beer taps
- Saturday
- 12PM – 3PM
- City Acre Brewing Co.
- Tickets $8
- Indian Performing Arts Samskriti
- Explores climate change through the lens of Indian Philosophical Thought
- Friday
- 8:30PM
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free