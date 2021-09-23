x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Sarah Gish: September 23 - 26

Houston Happenings with Sarah Gish, founder of Gish Picks!

HOUSTON — For more information on Gish picks, click here

KARBACH-TOBERFEST 

- Beer, Live Music, Stein Hoisting Competitions, Wiener Dog Racing

- Kick-Off Weekend

- Every Weekend Through Oct. 8

- 3pm – 9pm

- Karbach Brewing Company

- Free!

Q-FEST 

- Houston's International LGBTQ Film Festival 

- 25th Anniversary & final Year

- Featuring: Swan Song, Stars Jennifer Coolidge

- Short Films

Friday 

8pm

Aurora Picture Show 8pm

- Swan Song

Sunday

5pm

Museum of Fine Arts  

- Tickets $10

DOGGY PARTY ON THE PLAZA 

- Hosted By Houston PetTalk 

- Annual Doggy Party "Rescue Me" Parade

- Shopping, Food, Games, Artists, Face Painting

- Saturday

- 12pm

- City Centre

- Free!

85TH ANNUAL FORT BEND COUNTY FAIR & RODEO 

-  Carnival Rides, BBQ Competitions, Concerts, Farmer's Market, Crawfish Boil, & Fishing Tournament

- Friday – Sunday, Oct. 3

- 10am – 11:55pm

- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds

- Tickets: $15

SALSA Y SALUD 

- Presented By: Foundation for Modern Music

- Fully Staged Theatrical Production 

- Combines Salsa Hits With Soulful Dancing

- Saturday

- 8pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

HOUSTON LATIN FEST

- Live Concerts, Local Vendors, Tasty Bites

- Tickets Include Complimentary Old Parr drink

- Sunday

- 1pm – 10pm

- Midtown Park

- Tickets: $10