Houston Happenings with Sarah Gish: September 23 - 26

HOUSTON — For more information on Gish picks, click here.
- Beer, Live Music, Stein Hoisting Competitions, Wiener Dog Racing
- Kick-Off Weekend
- Every Weekend Through Oct. 8
- 3pm – 9pm
- Karbach Brewing Company
- Free!
- Houston's International LGBTQ Film Festival
- 25th Anniversary & final Year
- Featuring: Swan Song, Stars Jennifer Coolidge
- Short Films
Friday
8pm
Aurora Picture Show 8pm
- Swan Song
Sunday
5pm
Museum of Fine Arts
- Tickets $10
- Hosted By Houston PetTalk
- Annual Doggy Party "Rescue Me" Parade
- Shopping, Food, Games, Artists, Face Painting
- Saturday
- 12pm
- City Centre
- Free!
- Carnival Rides, BBQ Competitions, Concerts, Farmer's Market, Crawfish Boil, & Fishing Tournament
- Friday – Sunday, Oct. 3
- 10am – 11:55pm
- Fort Bend County Fairgrounds
- Tickets: $15
- Presented By: Foundation for Modern Music
- Fully Staged Theatrical Production
- Combines Salsa Hits With Soulful Dancing
- Saturday
- 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Live Concerts, Local Vendors, Tasty Bites
- Tickets Include Complimentary Old Parr drink
- Sunday
- 1pm – 10pm
- Midtown Park
- Tickets: $10