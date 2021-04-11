x
Houston Happenings with Sarah Gish: November 4 - 7

This weekend's top events to check out around Houston.

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish and "Gish Picks", click here

ZINE-MAKING DEMO

-  Zines: Self-published, do-it-yourself booklets 

- Write, draw, stamp, & collage to create a one-page zine 

- Saturday

- 11AM – 3PM

- Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

TO GO KITS: crafthouston.org/hands-on-houston-zines-101 

ARTS & HEALING 

- 1-hour public performance

- Ancient Asian art forms with modern-day expressions 

- Sunday

- 3PM

- Levy Park Houston 

- Free

BREW ON THE BAYOU   

- Specialty brews & wines, live music, food trucks, silent auction

- Saturday

- 4 - 8PM

- The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory

- Tickets $20 with presale 

ACCORDION KINGS & QUEENS 

- Dancing & the best of Texas accordion music 

- Saturday

- 7PM

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free! 

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL 

- Parade, live music, food, arts & crafts

- Saturday

- 2PM – 10PM

- Sam Houston Park

- Free!

AUTUMN HARVEST FARMERS MARKET FEST 

- Locally sourced produce / products specific to fall 

- Pumpkin patch, photo-ops, & basket raffle

- Saturday

- 10AM – 4PM

- Redemption Square

- Free!

WALK-IN SCIENCE LAB FOR KIDS

- STEAM activities, DIY slime, eruptions, DIY bath bombs, snowmaking, gooey worms, perfume making

- Sunday

- 11AM – 6PM

- Funtastik Labs

- Tickets start at $19

