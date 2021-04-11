Houston Happenings with Sarah Gish: November 4 - 7

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish and "Gish Picks", click here.
- Zines: Self-published, do-it-yourself booklets
- Write, draw, stamp, & collage to create a one-page zine
- Saturday
- 11AM – 3PM
- Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
TO GO KITS: crafthouston.org/hands-on-houston-zines-101
- 1-hour public performance
- Ancient Asian art forms with modern-day expressions
- Sunday
- 3PM
- Levy Park Houston
- Free
- Specialty brews & wines, live music, food trucks, silent auction
- Saturday
- 4 - 8PM
- The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory
- Tickets $20 with presale
- Dancing & the best of Texas accordion music
- Saturday
- 7PM
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Parade, live music, food, arts & crafts
- Saturday
- 2PM – 10PM
- Sam Houston Park
- Free!
- Locally sourced produce / products specific to fall
- Pumpkin patch, photo-ops, & basket raffle
- Saturday
- 10AM – 4PM
- Redemption Square
- Free!
- STEAM activities, DIY slime, eruptions, DIY bath bombs, snowmaking, gooey worms, perfume making
- Sunday
- 11AM – 6PM
- Funtastik Labs
- Tickets start at $19