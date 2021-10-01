Houston Happenings with Joel Luks: September 30 – October 3

HOUSTON — Joel Luks with 365 Things to Do in Houston joined Deborah Duncan to discuss what events Houstonians should check out this weekend.
- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks
- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room
- Every weekend through Nov. 28
- Opening Day: Saturday, October 9th
- 9am – 8pm
- Todd Mission, Tx
- Tickets On Sale Now!
- Movie Screening: Halloweentown
- Haunted house, little boo funhouse, trick or treating
- Starts Friday
- Every weekend this October
- 6pm - 10pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- Free! Tickets to rides sold separately
- Free Houston Symphony performance
- Latin American classic favorites
- Saturday
- 7pm
- Jones Hall for the Performing Arts
- Free!
- 2019 Latin GRAMMY Winner for Best New Artist
- Friday
- 7:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Live music, food trucks, dancing, Mardi Gras punch, creole bar, kids zone
- Saturday
- 11am
- Midtown Park
- Free!
- Polish Food & Drinks, Dance Performances, Live Folk Music, Vendor
Booths
- 4pm Friday – 6pm Sunday
- Polish Roman Catholic Church Our Lady of Czestochowa
- Free
