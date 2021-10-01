x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Joel Luks: September 30 – October 3

A rundown of this weekend's top events!

HOUSTON — Joel Luks with 365 Things to Do in Houston joined Deborah Duncan to discuss what events Houstonians should check out this weekend. 

TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

- Turkey legs, jousting, rides, vendors, camping, fireworks

- New this year: Wine tasting, French tacos, high tea, escape room

- Every weekend through Nov. 28

- Opening Day: Saturday, October 9th

- 9am – 8pm

- Todd Mission, Tx

- Tickets On Sale Now!

BOO ON THE BOARDWALK 

- Movie Screening: Halloweentown

- Haunted house, little boo funhouse, trick or treating

- Starts Friday 

- Every weekend this October 

- 6pm - 10pm

- Kemah Boardwalk

- Free! Tickets to rides sold separately

FIESTA SINFÓNICA  

- Free Houston Symphony performance

- Latin American classic favorites

- Saturday

- 7pm

- Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

- Free! 

NELLA AT MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE 

-  2019 Latin GRAMMY Winner for Best New Artist 

- Friday

- 7:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

HOUSTON CREOLE HERITAGE FESTIVAL 

- Live music, food trucks, dancing, Mardi Gras punch, creole bar, kids zone

- Saturday

- 11am

- Midtown Park

- Free! 

POLISH HARVEST FESTIVAL

- Polish Food & Drinks, Dance Performances, Live Folk Music, Vendor 

  Booths

- 4pm Friday – 6pm Sunday

- Polish Roman Catholic Church Our Lady of Czestochowa

- Free

This segment sponsored by: Texas Renaissance Festival 