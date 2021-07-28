x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Joel Luks: July 29 - August 1

The top events to check out this weekend

HOUSTON — For more information on 365 Things to Do in Houston, click here

SNEAKER SUMMIT: 

- Buy, Sell, & Trade, Rare / Collectible Footwear, Fashion & Accessories

- Sunday

- 3PM – 8PM

- Bayou City Event Center

- Tickets $25

MAZ JOBRANI AT THE IMPROV:

- Comedian, Actor & Podcast Host - "Back To School With Maz Jobrani"

- Thursday – Saturday

- Houston Improv

SUMMER MIXTAPE SERIES:

- Multi-genre/Independent Music Showcase

- Features Local Acts

- Friday - Sunday

- 8:30 PM

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

LAGOONFEST TEXAS: 

- Largest Lagoon In Texas 

- Beaches, Bars, Boats, Floating Obstacle Course, Live Music, Catapult Swing, & An Electric Ferry 

- Saturday

- 10AM -  7PM

- 3240 Lago Mar Boulevard In Texas City

- Tickets $20 

SUMMER FAMILY CAMPSITE ADVENTURE: 

- Interactive Campsite Featuring Tents, Games, Tug-O-War, Lawn Fishing Tournament

- Live Music from "The Coconuts" & Limbo Competition 

- Saturday

- 6PM – 8PM

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Free!

SHOUT HALLELUJAH: 

- Producer Is Director Of Education At TUTS 

-  Musical Comedy Set In Historically Black Church

- Thursday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 8

- The DeLuxe Theater

- Tickets $25