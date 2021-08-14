x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings with Joel Luks: August 13 - 15

A rundown of events taking place around Houston this weekend.

HOUSTON — For more information on 365 Things To Do in Houston, click here


BREAKDANCING COMPETITION

- Kick Off With A Series Of Workshops

- Ultimate Breaking Battle

- Both B-Boys & B-Girls 

- Saturday

- Doors Open at 5pm

- The Ballroom At Warehouse Live

- Available To Stream (Redbull Youtube) 

SILAMBAM HOUSTON 

- Indian Classical Dance & Spanish Folk Traditions 

- Friday

- 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

PSYCHO MOVIE SCREENING 

- Outdoor Screening Of Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 Horror Film

- Friday (The 13th!)

- 8:30PM

- Market Square Park

- Free!

HOLOCAUST MUSEUM HOUSTON SUMMER FREE DAY

- Special Performances, storytimes In English & Spanish, Curator-Led Tours 

- Saturday

- 10am

- Holocaust Museum Houston 

- Free!

ROAD TO RIVER REVIVAL MUSIC FEST

- Monthly Concert Series at Market Square Park

- Collaboration with Records & Saint Arnold Brewing Company

- Features regional performers & showcase wide variety of genres 

- This Weekend: Money Chicha With Mia Borders

- Saturday

- 7:30pm

- Market Square Park

- Free!

OSCAR HERNANDEZ & NOCHE CALIENTE

- 4x Grammy Award Winner, Pianist & Composer Oscar Hernández

- Performs With Houston's Youth Group "Caliente" 

- Saturday

- 8:30PM

- Miller Outdoor Theater

- Free!

MAYOR'S BACK TO SCHOOL FESTIVAL

- Hand Out 25,000 Backpacks 

- Filled with school supplies, food, & personal protection equipment 

- Drive-Thru event

- Saturday

- 8am – 4pm

- NRG Yellow Lot

- Free but registration required 