Houston Happenings with Joel Luks: August 13 - 15

HOUSTON — For more information on 365 Things To Do in Houston, click here.
- Kick Off With A Series Of Workshops
- Ultimate Breaking Battle
- Both B-Boys & B-Girls
- Saturday
- Doors Open at 5pm
- The Ballroom At Warehouse Live
- Available To Stream (Redbull Youtube)
- Indian Classical Dance & Spanish Folk Traditions
- Friday
- 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free!
- Outdoor Screening Of Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 Horror Film
- Friday (The 13th!)
- 8:30PM
- Market Square Park
- Free!
- Special Performances, storytimes In English & Spanish, Curator-Led Tours
- Saturday
- 10am
- Holocaust Museum Houston
- Free!
- Monthly Concert Series at Market Square Park
- Collaboration with Records & Saint Arnold Brewing Company
- Features regional performers & showcase wide variety of genres
- This Weekend: Money Chicha With Mia Borders
- Saturday
- 7:30pm
- Market Square Park
- Free!
- 4x Grammy Award Winner, Pianist & Composer Oscar Hernández
- Performs With Houston's Youth Group "Caliente"
- Saturday
- 8:30PM
- Miller Outdoor Theater
- Free!
- Hand Out 25,000 Backpacks
- Filled with school supplies, food, & personal protection equipment
- Drive-Thru event
- Saturday
- 8am – 4pm
- NRG Yellow Lot
- Free but registration required